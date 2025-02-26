Lombard Historical Society to host WomanLore presentation March 8

The Lombard Historical Society has announced Betsey Means of WomanLore will present Fish & Fetish - Travels in West Africa: A Lecture by Mary Kingsley at 8 p.m. March 8, in the Carriage House at 23 W. Maple St., Lombard. Pictured: Betsey Means portrays Jane Addams at LHS in March 2024 (Photo provided by Lombard Historical Society)

The Lombard Historical Society will host Betsey Means of WomanLore to present Fish & Fetish - Travels in West Africa: A Lecture by Mary Kingsley at 8 p.m. March 8, in the Carriage House at 23 W. Maple Street in Lombard.

Step back into the Victorian Era with an immersive historical theatrical experience. WomanLore’s one-woman performances are adapted directly from journals, autobiographies and personal writings. Each production is authentically costumed and designed, offering a fully realized theatrical portrayal of the era.

Tickets are $7 for LHS members and $10 for non-members. They can be purchased at lombardhistory.org.