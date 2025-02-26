Lombard Garden Club announces Ikebana program

The Lombard Garden Club has announced Ohara Ikebana Arrangements with presenter E-Ling Lou at 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Lombard Community Building, 433 E. St. Charles Road in Lombard. (Image provided by Lombard Garden Club)

The Lombard Garden Club will host Ohara Ikebana Arrangements with presenter E-Ling Lou at 1 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Lombard Community Building, 433 E. St. Charles Road in Lombard.

Ohara Ikebana is the Japanese art of arranging flowers, branches, leaves and stems as materials in natural, serene works of art.

E-Ling Lou is a second-term master teacher of the Ohara School of Ikebana. She has been practicing Ikebana for more than 25 years and volunteers at the Morton Arboretum. This free event is open to the public. for more information, visit lombardgardenclub.org.