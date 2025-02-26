February 26, 2025
Lombard Garden Club accepting applications for 2025 college scholarships

By Kevin Newberry
The Lombard Garden Club is accepting applications for its 2025 college scholarships.

The club will offer scholarships of up to $3,000 each to Lombard students who are high school seniors, home-schooled students or students currently enrolled in a college program.

Applicants must be Lombard residents pursuing a career in horticulture, ecology, landscape design, agriculture, environmental conservation, botany, forestry or another related field. Students must have a C average or better, verified by transcript. Participation in extracurricular activities is encouraged. Applicants must also provide two letters of recommendation from teachers or school counselors and a statement of career goals.

Applications or any questions can be sent to sweimer@turnstonedev.org. The deadline for applications is March 21, 2025.

