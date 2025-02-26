Lombard Garden Club accepting applications for 2025 college scholarships

The Lombard Garden Club is accepting applications for its 2025 college scholarships. The club will offer scholarships of up to $3,000 each to Lombard students who are high school seniors, home-schooled students or students currently enrolled in a college program. (Image provided by Lombard Garden Club)

Applicants must be Lombard residents pursuing a career in horticulture, ecology, landscape design, agriculture, environmental conservation, botany, forestry or another related field. Students must have a C average or better, verified by transcript. Participation in extracurricular activities is encouraged. Applicants must also provide two letters of recommendation from teachers or school counselors and a statement of career goals.

Applications or any questions can be sent to sweimer@turnstonedev.org. The deadline for applications is March 21, 2025.