Montini, IC Catholic put 4 wrestlers each in state championship matches: Friday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Wrestling

Class 2A state tournament: Montini and IC Catholic Prep each had four wrestlers win Class 2A semifinal matches Friday night to advance to Saturday night’s championship matches.

Montini defending state champion Allen Woo won by technical fall over IC Catholic’s Sam Murante and will wrestle St. Patrick’s Daniel Goodwin for the state title. At 120, Montini’s Mikey Malizzio won a 7-1 sudden victory over IC Catholic’s Kannon Judycki and will wrestle Washington’s Noah Woods in the final. Montini’s Kam Luif, a two-time medalist, won by technical fall over Champaign’s Sam Baker and will wrestle Rockford East’s Donald Cannon in the final. At 165, Montini’s Santino Tenuta pinned St. Patrick’s Van Grasser in the semifinal and will face East St. Louis' Pierre Walton in the final.

IC Catholic’s Max Cumbee at 126 won a 7-0 decision over Morton’s Harrison Dea in the semifinal and will wrestle Rochelle’s Xavier Villalobos in the final. At 132 IC Catholic’s Deven Casey won by technical fall over Brother Rice’s Bobby Conway and will face Bethalto Civic Memorial’s Bradley Ruckman in the final. IC Catholic’s Aiden Arnett at 144 won a 3-0 decision over Mt. Vernon’s Dillon White in the semifinal and will face Washington’s Peyton Cox in the final. And at 175, IC Catholic’s Brody Kelly won an 8-2 decision over Mahomet-Seymour’s Marco Casillas in the semifinal and will face Geneseo’s Kye Weinzierl in the final.

Lemont’s Judah Heeg advanced to the 190-pound final with a 15-3 major decision over IC Catholic’s Isaac Barrientos, and will face Crystal Lake Central’s Cayden Parks in the final.

Boys Basketball

Glenbard West 61, St. Charles East 41

The Hilltoppers finished the regular season 24-5.