Lyons girls basketball gets program record 31st win, regional title: Thursday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Girls Basketball

Lyons 66, Fenwick 44

The Lyons beat the Friars in the Class 4A Morton Regional final for its program record 31st win of the season.

Nazareth 55, Hinsdale Central 20

Allia von Schlegell scored 23 points, Stella Sakalas had 11 points and 15 rebounds and Sophia Towne scored 10 points for the Roadrunners (31-2) in the Class 4A Nazareth Regional final.

Montini 68, Elmwood Park 20

Nikki Kerstein scored 22 points, Audrey Kinney 14 and Peyton Farrell 11 for the Lady Broncos (22-10) in the Class 3A Elmwood Park Regional final.

Glenbard South 56, Payton College Prep 22

Brooklynn Moore scored 16 points, Rheayanna Ferguson 10 and Callie Hardtke nine as the Raiders won their second straight regional title.

Trinity 66, St. Francis 35

Riley Austin scored a game-high 18 points for the Spartans (9-23) in the Class 3A Trinity Regional final.

Boys Wrestling

Class 3A state: Glenbard West’s Aidan Ortega (106 pounds), Glenbard East’s Ismael Chaidez (120), Glenbard West’s Carson Prunty (126), York’s Mondo Martinelli (126), Lyons' Griff Powell (132), Hinsdale Central’s Zachary Kruse (190), Glenbard East’s Orlando Hoye (190) and Downers Grove South’s Jacobi Spraggins (285) won their first-round matches at state to advance to Thursday’s quarterfinals.

Class 2A state: IC Catholic Prep’s Dominic Pasquale (106), Montini’s Allen Woo (113), IC Catholic’s Sam Murante (113), Montini’s Mikey Malizzio (120), IC Catholic’s Kannon Judycki (120), IC Catholic’s Max Cumbee (126), IC Catholic’s Deven Casey (132), Montini’s Kam Luif (138), IC Catholic’s Aiden Arnett (144), Montini’s Santino Tenuta (165), IC Catholic’s Brody Kelly (175), Montini’s Jaxon Lane (190), Lemont’s Judah Heeg (190), IC Catholic’s Isaac Barrientos (190) and IC Catholic’s Anthony Sebastian (285) won their first two matches to advance to Friday’s state semifinals.

Class 1A state: Wheaton Academy’s Chasen Kazmierczak (157) won his first two matches to advance to Friday’s semifinals.