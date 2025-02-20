February 20, 2025
By Joshua Welge
Here are the Suburban Life-area qualifiers for the IHSA individual state wrestling meet.

Class 3A

106 pounds – Aidan Ortega, Glenbard West, so., 36-6; 120 – Ismael Chaidez, Glenbard East, jr., 42-3, Rocco Macellaio, Wheaton North, so., 28-16; Tyler Tiancgo, Downers Grove North, sr., 40-12; 126 – Mondo Martinelli, York, sr., 46-5; Carson Prunty, Glenbard West, sr., 32-7; 132 – Griff Powell, Lyons, jr., 33-4; 138 – Jack Kutchek, Lyons, sr., 27-14; 144 – Frank Nitti, York, jr., 41-4; 150 – Ryan Rosch, Wheaton North, jr., 32-6, Vince Tortoriello, Glenbard West, jr., 36-11; 157 – Brandon Watson, Glenbard West, sr., 33-15; 165 – Julian Flores, Wheaton North, jr., 34-10; 175 – Noah Greene, Downers Grove South, so., 31-8; 190 – Orlando Hoye, Glenbard East, jr., 33-12, Zachary Kruse, Hinsdale Central, sr., 40-5, Carlo Saenz, Wheaton North, sr., 31-16; 215 – Mikey Grazzini, York, 30-9; 285 – Jacobi Spraggins, Downers Grove South, sr., 28-5.

Class 2A

106 – Dominic Pasquale, IC Catholic Prep, so., 18-7, Erik Klichurov, Montini, fr., 44-4; 113 – Sam Murante, IC Catholic Prep, jr., 6-0, Allen Woo, Montini, so., 45-5, CJ Brown, Fenwick, sr., 33-11; 120 – Kannon Judycki, IC Catholic Prep, so., 27-17, Mikey Malizzio, Montini, so., 37-8, Edgar Mosquera, Riverside-Brookfield, sr., 37-5; 126 – Max Cumbee, IC Catholic Prep, so., 16-5, Bob Ruscitti, Montini, so., 40-3; 132 – Deven Casey, IC Catholic Prep, sr., 43-6, Cory Zator, Lemont, jr., 39-10, Isaac Mayora, Montini, so., 30-15; 138 – Jacob Alvarez, IC Catholic Prep, fr., 31-17, Kam Luif, Montini, Montini, jr., 46-4; 144 – Aidan Arnett, IC Catholic Prep, fr., 34-10, Jin Tai, Glenbard South, jr., 37-7; 150 – Joey Pontrelli, IC Catholic Prep, so., 24-20; 157 – Aiden Burns, Fenwick, sr., 41-4; 168 – Santino Tenuta, Montini, jr., 37-7; 175 – Brody Kelly, IC Catholic Prep, jr., 42-5, AJ Tack, Montini, jr., 38-12, Dominic Esposito, Fenwick, sr., 38-12; 190 – Isaac Barrientos, IC Catholic Prep, fr., 31-15, Judah Heeg, Lemont, jr., 37-3, Jaxon Lane, Montini, sr., 36-18, Jack Paris, Fenwick, sr., 40-11; 215 – Foley Calcagno, IC Catholic Prep, jr., 36-13; 285 – Anthony Sebastian, IC Catholic Prep, so., 28-14, Gavin Ericson, Montini, so., 32-18.

Class 1A

126 – Alek Ramos, Nazareth, so., 20-9, Christian Rosa, Westmont, sr., 35-10; 132 – Lincoln Hoger, Wheaton Academy, jr., 43-7; 157 – Chasen Kazmierczak, Wheaton Academy, sr., 43-7, Sean Patterson, Westmont, sr., 29-20; 165 – Tyler Jones, Wheaton Academy, jr., 37-5; Jaylen Torres, St. Francis, jr., 28-2.

