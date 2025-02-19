On Owen Carroll’s halfcourt shot, Lyons snaps Hinsdale C 25-game streak: Tuesday Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Lyons 58, Hinsdale Central 55

Owen Carroll hit a half-court shot as the Lions (13-15) snapped Hinsdale Central’s 25-game winning streak. Sophomore Timmy Sloan scored 24 points and Ian Polonowski had 14 for Lyons.

Dillon Orozco scored 14 points and Vincas Buzelis 11 for Hinsdale Central.

LT over #4 Hinsdale Central 58-55 thanks to a last second bucket by Owen Carroll from deeeeeeeeeep! #WeAreLT pic.twitter.com/bW5cwbv01Q — Lyons Township High School District 204 (@LTHS_D204) February 19, 2025

Glenbard West 74, Oak Park-River Forest 67

The Hilltoppers wrapped up a share of the West Suburban Silver title.

Downers Grove South 66, Hinsdale South 38

The Mustangs clinched a back-to-back West Suburban Gold title.

Downers Grove North 50, York 38

Connor Fitzgerald scored nine points and Hunter Stepanich eight for the Dukes.

Joliet Catholic 60, Timothy Christian 58

Sophomore Charles Rieger scored 25 points and hit five 3-pointers and Marc Gamble had 16 points and 11 rebounds but the Trojans lost at the buzzer in Joliet.

Girls Basketball

Nazareth 64, Jones 21

Lyla Shelton scored 14 points and Sophia Towne had 13 for Nazareth (30-2) in the Class 4A regional semifinal.

Glenbard West 71, Addison Trail 32

Makenna Yeager scored 32 points and Mya Austin 13 for the Hilltoppers in the Class 4A West Chicago Regional semifinal.