Oak Brook police find loaded handgun in convicted felon’s car during traffic stop: prosecutors

A motion to deny pre-trial release for a two-time convicted felon who was allegedly in possession of a loaded handgun was granted Wednesday, prosecutors said.

Joshua Griffin, 31, of the 500 block of N. 3rd Avenue, Villa Park, appeared in First Appearance Court charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender and one count of misdemeanor unlawful possession of cannabis by driver, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 12:16 a.m. Feb 19, Oak Brook police stopped a car near 22nd Street and Park View Drive, allegedly driven by Griffin, that had suspended license plates. During the stop, after noticing the odor of cannabis coming from the vehicle, police searched the car, authorities said.

During the search, police allegedly found loaded, Taurus .40 caliber handgun in the glove box. Police later learned that Griffin is a convicted felon who does not have a valid FOID or CCL.

“It is alleged that earlier this morning, Joshua Griffin, a twice-convicted felon, was found to be illegally in possession of a loaded handgun,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “By law, as a convicted felon Mr. Griffin has forfeited his right to possesses a firearm. Because of his alleged actions Mr. Griffin now finds himself facing a possible penalty of between six to 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.”

Griffin’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 17.