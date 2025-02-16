Montini wrestlers crown seven sectional champions, send 10 to state: Saturday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

Westmont's Christian Rosa, gold, looks to counter a takedown attempt from Nazareth's Alek Ramos during the 126-pound third-place match at the IHSA Class 1A Coal City Sectional Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025. (Shaw Media/Mason Schweizer)

Boys Wrestling

Class 2A Hinsdale South Sectional

Montini had seven sectional champions and 10 total state qualifiers from Saturday’s Class 2A Hinsdale South Sectional.

Champions include Erik Klichurov (106), Allen Woo (113), Mikey Malizzio (120), Bob Ruscitti (126), Kam Luif (138), Santino Tenuta (165) and Gavin Ericson (285).

Also qualifying was Isaac Mayora (fourth, 132), AJ Tack (second, 175) and Jaxon Lane (third, 190).

Lemont’s Judah Heeg won the 190-pound title.

Class 1A Coal City Sectional

Westmont had Christian Rosa (126 pounds) and Sean Patterson (157) qualify for state at the Class 1A Coal City Sectional.

Rosa took third at 126. He won his first two matches by decision, lost his semifinal but came back to beat Nazareth’s Alek Ramos 4-2 in the third-place match.

Patterson took fourth at 157. He won three straight matches by back draw, two by pin and by a 19-17 decision in the blood round.

“They stepped it up,” Westmont coach Robert Chihoski said. “They came out here, they were relaxed, and they just went out and wrestled their matches. They showed guys that they could compete with them.”

Ramos of Nazareth took fourth at 126, with two wins by pin in the consolation bracket and a decision in the blood round to qualify for state.

“He’s a hard worker,” Nazareth coach Denis Laughlin said. “He’s a sponge, he picks everything up. He’s only been wrestling since eighth grade, and he’s now a two-time state qualifier. Just a great team captain, a good leader and a good kid.”

Girls Wrestling

Schaumburg Sectional

Glenbard West freshman Khloe Perez remained unbeaten on the season, pinning Crystal Lake South’s Annalee Aarseth in 1:50 in the 110-pound final to lead area state qualifiers at Schaumburg.

“I knew she was going to be a tough one, so I just had to go in there and do what I had to do,” Perez said. “It was kind of rough, I couldn’t really get in my shots. I was just trying to move.”

Perez won all three of her contested matches at the sectional meet by pin to advance to state.

“I’ve been training a lot, and I feel like I’m ready,” Perez said. “I already know it’s going to be tough, so I’m setting myself up for this. I know it’s going to be tough, I’m just going to push myself until I’m exhausted.”

Hinsdale South’s Callie Carr also remained unbeaten, beating Oswego’s Kiyah Chavez by technical fall in the 155-pound final.

“I’m happy with the outcome,” Carr said. “I wanted it and I went and got it. I think it’s all up from here. This is my year. I’ve worked really hard for this moment. Continuous wrestling, practicing after the boys leave and just keep going.

“I think it really just proves to everyone that I can do it and I’m made of something. Especially in my school, I’d be the first girl to make history being a state champ. Even getting on the podium, I’d make history. My mom told me the first year, ‘You’re either all in or you’re all out.’ I said I’m all in.‘”

Other state qualifiers at Schaumburg included Montini’s Kat Bell (100 pounds, first place), Glenbard East’s Nadiia Shymkiv (105, third), Glenbard West’s Karolina Konopka (120, third), Lemont’s Molly O’Connor (125, fourth) and Glenbard East’s Maria Green (135, fourth).

Boys Basketball

Glenbard West 41, Downers Grove North 33

The Hilltoppers improved to 22-5 overall, 9-2 in West Suburban Silver play.

Lyons 64, Oak Park-River Forest 47

Ian Polonowski had 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Lions.