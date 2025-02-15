Lemont boys basketball tops Hillcrest, clinches South Suburban Blue title: Friday Suburban Life sports roundup

Boys Basketball

Lemont 70, Hillcrest 55

Gabriel Sularski scored 17 points, Shea Glotzbach 16 and Matas Gaidukevicius 15 as Lemont (21-7, 12-0) clinched the South Suburban Blue title.

Glenbard West 39, York 36

The Hilltoppers improved to 21-5 and 8-2 in the West Suburban Silver with the road win. Hunter Stepanich scored 20 points for York.

Riverside-Brookfield 54, Elgin 23

Danny Loftus scored 18 points and Cameron Mercer and Mantas Sleinys scored nine for the Bulldogs (20-9), which won for the 12th time in the last 14 games.