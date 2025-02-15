February 15, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsBearseNewspaperObituariesNewsletterWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Lemont boys basketball tops Hillcrest, clinches South Suburban Blue title: Friday Suburban Life sports roundup

By Joshua Welge
Lemont Logo

Lemont Logo

Boys Basketball

Lemont 70, Hillcrest 55

Gabriel Sularski scored 17 points, Shea Glotzbach 16 and Matas Gaidukevicius 15 as Lemont (21-7, 12-0) clinched the South Suburban Blue title.

Glenbard West 39, York 36

The Hilltoppers improved to 21-5 and 8-2 in the West Suburban Silver with the road win. Hunter Stepanich scored 20 points for York.

Riverside-Brookfield 54, Elgin 23

Danny Loftus scored 18 points and Cameron Mercer and Mantas Sleinys scored nine for the Bulldogs (20-9), which won for the 12th time in the last 14 games.

Boys BasketballHigh School SportsDuPage County
Joshua Welge

Joshua Welge

I am the Sports Editor for Kendall County Newspapers, the Kane County Chronicle and Suburban Life Media, covering primarily sports in Kendall, Kane, DuPage and western Cook counties. I've been covering high school sports for 24 years. I also assist with our news coverage.