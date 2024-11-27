Andrew Hill’s 26 points pace IC Catholic Prep win: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL

IC Catholic Prep 60, Manteno 30

Andrew Hill had 26 points and 11 rebounds and Matt Sloan 11 points for the Knights.

York 35, Hampshire 33

Ethan Lacob scored nine points, Connor Fitzgerald nine and James DeCicco eight for the Dukes.

Glenbard West 59, Glenbard East 45

TJ Williams scored 14 points, Logan Glover nine and Josh Abushanab eight for the Hilltoppers (2-0).

Lincoln-Way East 53, Lyons 37

Owen Carroll scored eight points and Ian Polonowski and Danny Janiszewski added seven for the Lions.

Timothy Christian 56, Coal City 42

Marc Gamble had 28 points and eight rebounds and Dylan Drye had seven points for the Trojans.

Downers Grove North 64, Richards 34

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Montini 56, Willowbrook 24

Nikki Kerstein had 14 points, four assists and three steals and Lily Spanos 13 points and four assists for the Lady Broncos (3-1). Peyton Farrell added 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Waubonsie Valley 68, Downers Grove South 42

Katelyn Konieczka scored 10 points and Jakylah Thomas eight points for Downers Grove South.