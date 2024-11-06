Downers Grove residents overwhelmingly reject video gambling

Downers Grove on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected a referendum asking if video gambling machines should be placed in a limited number of restaurants in the community. (Bob Rakow)

Voters in Downers Grove Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected an advisory referendum asking if video gambling machines should be placed in a limited number of restaurants in the community.

With 100% of the vote tallied, 17,698 voters opposed the ballot question while 9,738 voters favored the proposal, according to unofficial results from the DuPage County Clerk’s Office.

The issue evoked strong feelings on both sides of the controversial debate. Opponents argued that the presence of video gambling machines in restaurants ran counter to Downers Grove’s reputation. Proponents, meanwhile, said the gambling machines would make restaurants more competitive with those in other communities.

Additionally, proponents also maintained that video gambling does not increase the number of transients, increase crime, decrease property values or diminish the family-friendly reputation of Downers Grove. They also questioned why the village allows alcohol and tobacco sales while restricting video gambling.

Opponents to the measure contended the projected tax revenue for the video gambling terminals is about $265,320, which is 0.4% of the village’s about $63 million operating budget. They also said that Downers Grove already had one of the lowest restaurant vacancy rates in DuPage County – lower than other communities that allow gambling.

Rich Kulovany, a former Downers Grove village commissioner and video gambling opponent, said the belief that gambling would add significant money to village coffers is a myth.

There are about 150 restaurants in Downers Grove, plus clubs and recreation facilities, Kulovany said.

“I am very pleased the voters of Downers Grove got to weigh in on this,” Kulovany said Tuesday night. “Their voice is important.”

“When I was on Village Council, 85% to 90% of emails were against gaming. We really internalized that” which at the time caused a shift in thinking for some of the council members, Kulovany said.

If approved, the measure would have restricted the number of licenses to 10. The ordinance also would have specific stipulations on the number of terminals (six), terminal configuration and terminal visibility.

Additionally, video gambling licenses in the downtown area would have been available only to establishments holding Class C and REC liquor licenses, which includes the Moose Lodge and Tivoli Bowl.

Further, an establishment must have held a village liquor license in good standing for at least 12 months to be eligible for a video gambling license.

If approved, the video gambling terminals must be placed in a room separate from the main business/dining area so that noise from the machines cannot be heard in other areas of the business.

Signs prohibiting anyone younger than 21 from entering the room and signs warning about the dangers and providing resources for gambling addiction also must be posted.