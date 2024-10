BOYS SOCCER

Timothy Christian 7, Nazareth 0

Timothy Nulty scored three goals and Owen Wise had two goals and two assists for the Trojans in a regional semifinal.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Willowbrook d. Proviso East 25-5, 25-17

Hannah Kenny had six kills, three assists and three digs, Kendall Norton 10 assists, Melanie Marinier seven digs and Maggie Hurley four kills and three blocks for Willowbrook (28-7, 5-1).