Two men accused of Elmhurst liquor store burglary, leading cops on chase denied pre-trial release: prosecutors

A motion was granted Friday to deny pre-trial release for two Chicago men accused of burglarizing an Elmhurst liquor store and leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car, prosecutors said.

Michael Harris, 19, of the 6200 block of South Indiana Avenue, and Antwan Ford, 22, of the 0-99 block of 114th Place, are charged with with one count each of burglary, criminal damage to government-supported property and aggravated fleeing and eluding, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Harris is also charged with an additional count of aggravated fleeing and eluding as well as one count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and multiple misdemeanor and petty offenses including leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to an attended vehicle, driving on the wrong side of the road and no valid driver’s license, authorities said.

About 4:47 a.m. Oct. 10, Elmhurst police saw a red Alfa Romeo Stelvio and White Dodge Challenger backed into the front parking stall of Corner Cottage Liquors, 526 W. North Ave. with the trunks open and three individuals standing outside the vehicles wearing black face masks and hoodies, according to the release. The store was closed that the time.

When police approached the individuals, they allegedly entered both cars and fled. Police were unable to follow the Challenger but pursued the Alfa Romeo, allegedly driven by Harris with Ford as a passenger, onto North Avenue, according to the release.

The squad car was able to get ahead of the Alfa Romeo and attempted to slow it down at which time the Alfa Romeo rear ended the squad car, causing approximately $6,000 to $8,000 worth of damage, and then drove into oncoming traffic to get away, authorities said.

Harris allegedly increased his speed while still driving the wrong way as police continued pursuit. Police pursued Harris onto Interstate 290 where he reached speeds of 115 mph. Officers terminated pursuit out of safety concerns.

With assistance from the Oak Brook and Oak Park police departments, officers tracked the Alfa Romeo to the area of Adams and Austin boulevards in Oak Park where the vehicle became disabled. A few moments later, Oak Park police arrived at the disabled vehicle and allegedly saw two individuals exit the car and flee on foot, according to the release.

Both men were arrested and identified as Harris and Ford. A backpack containing a loaded Glock 26 Gen 5 handgun was located near where Harris was arrested, according to the release.

Following further investigation, it is alleged that the individuals spotted in front of the liquor store smashed the glass door of the business, stole eight cartons of cigarettes and the cash drawer containing approximately $100 in cash. Authorities also learned that the Alfa Romeo was reported stolen out of Chicago Oct. 6, according to the release.

“It is alleged that not only did the defendants break into and steal merchandise and cash from an Elmhurst business, but they also then proceeded to lead police on an extremely dangerous high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle putting the general public as well as innocent motorists at risk,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “This type of criminal behavior and disregard for public safety will not be tolerated in DuPage County.”

“Those that come to victimize our community should be on notice the Elmhurst Police Department and our partner law enforcement agencies will proactively apprehend them and ensure they are brought to justice,” Elmhurst Chief of Police Michael McLean said in the release...

The next court appearance for both defendants is scheduled for Nov. 4 for arraignment.