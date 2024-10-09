Timothy Christian soccer clinches Chicagoland Christian title: Tuesday’s Suburban Life sports roundup

BOYS SOCCER

Timothy Christian 9, Marian Central 0

Timothy Nulty had two goals and three assists as the Trojans won the Chicagoland Christian Conference title.

Benet 1, Naperville Central 1

Brendan Bernach scored Benet’s lone goal in the 46th minute, assisted by Danny Sterba.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Benet d. Marist 25-18, 25-16

Brooklynne Brass had nine kills and 12 digs, Lynney Tarnow six kills and two blocks, Aniya Warren 12 digs and Audrey Asleson 23 assists and four blocks for Benet (22-0, 4-0 ESCC).

Timothy Christian d. Wheaton Academy 25-19, 25-17

Abby VanderWal had nine kills, seven digs and three blocks, Miriam Pozdol-Niego 11 digs, Elizabeth Alex 20 assists, Ella Rickert five kills and two blocks and Bella Potempa four kills, six digs and two aces for the Trojans (20-2, 6-0).

Geneva d. Wheaton North 25-21, 19-25, 25-19

Olivia Zamis had eight kills and three blocks, Izzy Gibbons 11 assists, nine kills and seven digs, Emily Rochford 14 assists and Mackenzie Nettles five kills for the Falcons (15-14, 2-3 DuKane).

Glenbard South d. West Chicago 25-16, 17-25, 25-23

Brooklynn Moore had 14 kills and four blocks, Mira Hines 24 assists, four kills and five aces, Emma Full five kills, Callie Hardtke three kills and Molly Purse three blocks for the Raiders (14-12, 4-0 Upstate Eight).

Wheaton Warrenville South d. Lake Park 25-20, 18-25, 25-20