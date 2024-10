GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Benet d. Skutt Catholic 25-21, 25-16

Lynney Tarnow had seven kills and seven blocks, Brooklynne Brass six kills and six digs and Audrey Asleson 21 assists for Benet (20-0).

Glenbard South d. Batavia 22-25, 25-14, 25-21

Brooklynn Moore had nine kills and five digs, Mira Hines 19 assists and 10 digs and four kills and Abby Frieling 13 digs for the Raiders (13-12).