GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Wheaton Warrenville South d. Wheaton North 25-19, 25-15

Emily Rochford had nine assists, Mackenzie Nettles five kills and Izzy Gibbons eight assists and five kills for Wheaton North (12-11, 2-2 DuKane Conference).

Glenbard East d. Ridgewood 25-15, 12-25, 25-8

Grace Johnson had eight kills, Belle McDermott six aces and five kills, Jess Larson 11 digs and Natalie Slusher 18 assists for the Rams (8-17).