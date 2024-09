The Elmhurst Public Library is accepting submissions to its Short and Scary Writing Contest for Kids in grades K-8.

Submit an original, short story or poem that is 15 sentences or less. Submissions close Oct. 7. Winners will get a Barnes & Noble gift certificate, a spot in the library’s “Kids’ Ink” magazine and an opportunity to read their entry live on Oct. 26.

Winners will be notified the week of Oct. 14. To submit online, visit elmlib.org/scary.