Boys soccer notes: Wheaton Academy, once again, emerging as one of Chicago area’s best teams

Senior Sam Brown (right) is one of the key reasons that Wheaton Academy's soccer team is off to a 10-1 start to the season. (Scott Anderson)

Eleven games into the season, the Wheaton Academy boys soccer team is among the top teams in the area.

Big surprise, right?

The Warriors have been a consistent winning program dating back to 1977, winning a Class 2A state title in 2014 and a Class 1A state championship 2021, while placing fourth in 2012 and 2013 in 2A, third in 2017 and fourth last season in 1A.

The Warriors (10-1, 2-0) have faced a tough schedule, but their only loss came to Maine South on Sept. 14.

“I’m really proud of the guys because they’ve brought into the style we tried to play, built a great team culture, and the seniors are leading the way,” Wheaton Academy coach Jeff Brooke said. “The younger guys are also playing at a high level. As a unit, they are fun to be around and they play hard. It’s been a fun group.”

The Warriors hope to be having fun on the final day of the season on Nov. 9

“We’re taking it one day at a day, just trying to get better every day,” Brooke said. “We have a ton of really good teams in the area. The competition can be really strong, but the guys have really embraced that. I’m pleased to see how we grow individually and as a team.”

Several Warriors, Brooke said, have been playing at a high level, sparking them to quality wins over Brother Rice, East Aurora, Woodstock, Rockford Boylan and Chicago Christian.

“I really like the game against Maine South,” he said. “We played well and they were just better in terms of counter attack and finishing. I’m really impressed by how we played against Boylan, which plays a great brand of soccer and has a high level of understanding of the game, so for us to come back from the 4-1 loss to Maine South and beat a quality side like Boylan, I was really pleased by that.”

Brooke noted the leap in play by senior Sam Brown and sophomore Mason Brooke to go with his backline – Finn Ruch, Caleb Vandervelde, Carlton McClure and Brenden Kelly.

Cuyler Finnegan leads the team with 14 goals, with Mason Brooke second with 11 goals and Sam Brown has eight.

“Sam has done a ton for us, just in being a leader of our style of play,” Brooke said. “He’s been doing great. Mason Brooke is doing great in the middle, opening up a lot of doors with his creativity and skills. Our back four has been really strong and come together. I think Caleb and Finn, as our two centerbacks, provide leadership and communication. Carlton and Brenden are doing a nice job joining the attack. Everybody is working hard to keep a clean sheet and have good attitudes to get better every day. Cuyler Finnegan has been also putting the ball into the back of the net for us.”

Struggling Saints

Another state powerhouse is having a vastly different outcome this season in terms of wins and losses. St. Charles East is off to one of its worst starts in program history. The Saints (1-8-1) had a massive roster turnover. Coupled with a difficult early season schedule, it has made wins hard to come back in the first month of play.

“Obviously, every game has been really close for us, but the results have not been going in our favor,” St. Charles East coach Vince DiNuzzo said after a loss to Young. “We have to fix a few things and details…The bright side is we’re developing opportunities to score. It showed some maturity and hopefully we can build on that and turn some of these narrow losses into ties and wins.”

St. Charles East senior goalie Kyle Sliwa is earning some extra playing time this season. A backup to Ivan Campobasso, Sliwa is earning quality minutes over the last few games.

“I’ve been working hard in training,” Sliwa said. “Getting minutes I’ve learned it’s all about communication. As a team, we have to communicate and I try to bring that out and also the distribution to keep us solid in the back.”