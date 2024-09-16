Boys soccer notes: Peter Buikema ‘locking down’ Timothy Christian’s back line in fourth varsity season

Timothy Christian senior goalkeeper Peter Buikema is an imposing presence in the box.

At 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds, Buikema blends his size, athleticism and deep reservoir of playing experience to be among the top goalies in the state.

Thus far, led by Buikema and a talented backline, the Trojans (4-1-2) have earned five shutouts in seven games, including a scoreless draw on Tuesday night at Stevenson.

“Peter keeps us in a lot of games,” Timothy Christian coach Joel Zielke said. “We have a strong back four, all returners, but he’s exceptional. Peter is a four-year starter for us. He found himself in a state semifinal early in his career, got shocked and learned some things but came back and helped us win a trophy again.

“He understands the game so well and positioning. He makes some key saves where we feel we can stay in every game.”

Buikema, who recorded nine shutouts last season to help lead the Trojans to a Class 2A supersectional, is motivated to cap his career with a state championship.

“It’s been a great run and four years of soccer, for sure,” Buikema said. “I’ve enjoyed every minute of it and it feels nice that my coaches trust me, so I can be confident helping the team in the back. I have a nice trust and bond with the coaches over the four years.”

Buikema said he rounded out his game by becoming better at several aspects.

“I’ve worked on improving my first touch, so I can be more of an option through the back,” Buikema said. “I’ve also been in the weight room more as well.”

Owen Wise, a three-year starter, noted how Buikema combines his athleticism and intelligence to be a star goalie.

“Peter is just lock down in the back and always puts up great plays and is very clinical in the back,” Wise said.

Timothy Christian junior defender Ben Schroeder said Buikema is playing at a high level.

“Peter is also our rock in the back,” Schroeder said. “He’s great with his hands and distributions and smart with the ball and just carries us on his back for the whole game. I know I can help by getting better myself.”

St. Francis update

St. Francis dropped a tough 4-0 home loss in a Chicagoland League crossover game to DePaul Prep on Tuesday night.

The Spartans (1-4) have struggled out of the gates, but received solid play from goalies Nathan Magnuszewski and Carter Clark against the Rams.

St. Francis defender Henry Florczak, a captain, said the Spartans will find their groove.

“We have to find that final piece of putting the ball into the back of the net,” Florczak said. “This is a great group of guys, and we’re still trying to put all of the pieces together.

“I think we’ve grown game to game and gotten better. Obviously we haven’t gotten the results that we wanted yet, but I think in the future we’re going to start putting some wins together and compete for the conference championship.”

Tidbits

The BODYARMOR Series soccer tournament takes place at Waukegan Sports Park on Saturday. The prestigious tourney concludes at Lyons Soccer Complex on Championship Sunday on Sept. 22.