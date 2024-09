GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Downers Grove North d. Downers Grove South 25-27, 25-14, 25-19

Jenny Buehler had 16 kills and nine digs, Kelley Crowley 12 kills and 17 digs and Sarah Rutkowski 21 digs for the Trojans (5-1). Ellery Cabaj had 30 assists and 10 digs and Abby Gross 18 digs.