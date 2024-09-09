Wheaton’s Mix on Main Music Fest set for Sept. 21, 22

The Downtown Wheaton Association has announced the first wave of musicians to hit the stages at the Mix on Main Music Festival, a free music festival happening on Sept. 21 and 22 throughout downtown Wheaton. (Graphic provided by Downtown Wheaton Association)

The Downtown Wheaton Association has announced the first wave of musicians to hit the stages at the Mix on Main Music Festival, a free music festival happening on Sept. 21 and 22 throughout downtown Wheaton.

The festival will include the following with more artists to be announced in the future:

Ben Tatar

Jake Mack

JP & Jenny

Leroy Winn Power

Lionel Moe Band

Lisa Thomen

Mr. Dave

One for the Road

Super Stolie

Terry Bartolotta Duo

The Blooze Brothers

The Jukebox Heroes

Vital Signs

Wendy & DB

The Mix on Main Music Festival will kick off at 10 a.m. Sept. 21, with Chris and Nikki of 101.9 The Morning Mix. Hosts Chris and Nikki will meet and greet with the public from 10 a.m. to noon while local vendors will have booths featuring artisan goods, food and drinks.

Following the launch party, a weekend of free music will ensue across the Innovator Main Stage and the Downtown Wheaton Family Stage. Local shops and restaurants will also transform into unique music venues for the event, including 302 Wheaton, Kimmer’s Ice Cream, Maypole Bar + Restaurant, Subourbon, The Babe Bodega and Wildflower Mercantile.

VIP passes are available for $20, granting access to the VIP lounge with complimentary water, one craft beer, restrooms and air conditioning at Wildflower Mercantile, an exclusive invitation to a listening party at Subourbon, a $10 gift certificate and a ticket to the 16th annual chili cookoff.

For more information, maps and a music schedule, visit the Mix on Main Music Festival’s website.