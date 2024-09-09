Lombard's Maple Street Concerts series welcomes Sage Christie and Heather Syka

The 40th year of the Maple Street Concerts series will begin with a co-bill of singer-songwriters Sage Christie and Heather Styka at 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at Main Street Chapel, 200 S. Main St in Lombard. Tickets for the event are $20. (Photo provided by Loretta Sawyer Agency)

The 40th year of the Maple Street Concerts series will begin with a co-bill of singer-songwriters Sage Christie and Heather Styka at 3 p.m. Sept. 15 at Main Street Chapel, 200 S. Main St. in Lombard. Tickets for the event are $20.

Styka returns to Maple Street, where she performed in 2013 alongside Mark Dvorak, with her heartfelt blend of lyrical intricacy, melodic pop sensibility and classic country grit. She is currently recording her sixth studio album. For more information, visit heather.styka.com.

Christie is working with Grammy-winning producer David Seitz on an album of candid songs titled Little Deaths, set to release this fall. For more information, visit sagechristie.com.

Pre-sales for this event end at noon on the day of the show. Door sales are cash or check only, all sales are final. Doors will open at 2:30 p.m.