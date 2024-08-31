Two women accused of stealing merchanside from Oak Brook Ulta Beauty: prosecutors

Charges have been filed against two Chicago women for allegedly stealing more than $1,150 worth of merchandise from the Oak Brook Ulta Beauty store, prosecutors said.

Reneashia McDowell, 31, of the 7400 block of South Yates Boulevard, and Shania Jacobs, of the 7500 block of South Yates Boulevard, both appeared in court Friday charged with one count of burglary and two counts of retail theft, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

Both women are currently on pre-trial release for allegedly stealing about $500 worth of merchandise from the Yorktown JCPenney department store on Aug. 9.

At Friday’s hearing, where both women were released on the new charges as required by law, the state filed a petition to revoke both McDowell’s and Jacobs’ pre-trial release on their previous case. Judge Margaret O’Connell granted the state’s petition to revoke pre-trial release for both women.

On Aug. 9, McDowell and Jacobs entered the JCPenney store, 175 Yorktown Mall Drive, and allegedly selected several item of children’s clothing, according to the release.

The women allegedly went upstairs to the jewelry department where Jacobs allegedly selected a jewelry box containing a necklace. Both women returned downstairs where they entered a fitting room together, according to the release.

The women allegedly left the fitting room with Jacobs wearing the necklace and the merchandise in bags and exited the store without paying for the items, according to the release.

Both women were arrested, charged with burglary and retail theft and released with conditions, one of which was that they not violate any criminal statute of any jurisdiction.

In the most recent case, on Aug. 29, McDowell and Jacobs entered the Ulta Beauty store, 2155 W. 22nd St., carrying empty bags. The defendants allegedly selected perfumes, placed the merchandise in the bags and left the store without paying for the merchandise. Both women were arrested by Oak Brook police. The value of the items allegedly taken by McDowell and Jacobs is about $1,168, according to the release.

“Judge O’Connell’s order to revoke pre-trial release and order that both defendants be detained pending trial sends the message that in DuPage County we take these types of crimes seriously,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “Retail theft is not a victimless crime. Businesses, employees, patrons and the entire community all feel the effects of higher prices, lower wages and loss of safety and security as a result. I caution anyone who is even thinking about coming to DuPage County to steal that if you do, you will be caught, charged and prosecuted.”

“These two offenders figured they’d come out to Oak Brook for an easy steal and when they exited the store, they were met by ten Oak Brook officers with eight marked and undercover squads,” Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said in the release. “We take all criminal offenses seriously in Oak Brook, and I hope these offenders tell their friends about their experience here.”

The next court date for McDowell is scheduled for Sept. 24 for arraignment. The next court date for Jacobs is scheduled for Sept. 23 for arraignment.