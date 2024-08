GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Wheaton North d. West Chicago 25-16, 18-25, 25-17: Mackenzie Nettles had 12 kills, Mary Kate Whittington 11 kills and eight digs, Izzy Gibbons 21 assists and six digs and Emily Rochford 10 assists and six digs for the Falcons (1-0).

Benet d. Oak Park-River Forest 25-12, 25-9: Aniya Warren had 13 digs, Keira O’Donnell six kills, Audrey Asleson five kills and nine assists and Lynney Tarnow five kills for Benet (1-0).

Wheaton Warrenville South d. Naperville Central 25-18, 25-13