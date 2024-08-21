August 21, 2024
Seven residents rescued from Westmont nursing home fire

Cause of blaze remains under investigation

Seven Westmont nursing home residents were rescued from an early Wednesday morning fire, authorities said.

The Westmont fire department responded about 4:34 a.m. to a fire at the Westmont Manor Nursing Home, 512 E. Ogden Ave., authorities said.

The fire was contained to one residential unit on the second floor of the two-story building. Firefighters extinguished the blaze while additional crews conducted search-and-rescue operation.

Residents were relocated to a safe location on the first floor of the building. The blaze was extinguished about 5:14 a.m., and the cause remains investigation.

The building sustained significant water and smoke damage, and 22 rooms in the facility are uninhabitable.

