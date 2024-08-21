Seven residents rescued from Westmont nursing home fire

Seven Westmont nursing home residents were rescued from an early Wednesday morning fire, authorities said.

The Westmont fire department responded about 4:34 a.m. to a fire at the Westmont Manor Nursing Home, 512 E. Ogden Ave., authorities said.

The fire was contained to one residential unit on the second floor of the two-story building. Firefighters extinguished the blaze while additional crews conducted search-and-rescue operation.

Residents were relocated to a safe location on the first floor of the building. The blaze was extinguished about 5:14 a.m., and the cause remains investigation.

The building sustained significant water and smoke damage, and 22 rooms in the facility are uninhabitable.