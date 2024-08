The Hale Street railroad crossing in downtown Wheaton will be temporarily closed on Thursday in conjunction with a redevelopment project near Front Street and Hale streets.

To provide adequate space for the temporary use of a crane, northbound Hale Street traffic will be redirected to Liberty Drive.

In addition, Front Street traffic will be reduced to one lane near the intersection of Front Street and Hale Street.

Follow detour signs directing traffic to use Main Street or West Street.