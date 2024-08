Montini Catholic High School has awarded its 2024 Mother Teresa Award for Campus Ministry to recent graduates Dominic Catalano and Skye Houston. (Photo provided by Montini Catholic High School)

Montini Catholic High School recently awarded its 2024 Mother Teresa Award for Campus Ministry to recent graduates Dominic Catalano and Skye Houston. The pair were presented with the award at Montini’s Founder’s Day ceremony in May.