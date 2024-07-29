Glen Ellyn senior celebrates 101st birthday

Raymond Polakowski celebrated his 101st birthday on July 20 with a Parisian, coffee-themed party to honor his love of java and the Olympics at Churchill Place, 190 Geneva Road in Glen Ellyn. (Photo provided by Anthem Memory Care)

Raymond Polakowski celebrated his 101st birthday July 20 with a Parisian, coffee-themed party to honor his love of java and the Olympics at Churchill Place, 190 Geneva Road in Glen Ellyn.

Polakowski is often called the Mayor of Quinn Street because he lived there for 99 years. He was married for 56 years and has four children, eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

For his birthday, Churchill Place was transformed into a French café complete with hot coffee, iced coffee, frozen coffee, croissants and an Eiffel Tower made from wafer cookies.