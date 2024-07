Beginning the week of July 29, Wheaton crews will begin emergency repairs to replace approximately 850 feet of storm sewer pipe on Woodlawn Street between Liberty Drive and Childs Street, which is adjacent to Emerson Elementary School.

The ity had planned to replace this pipe in 2025, however a collapse of a portion of the pipe requires prompt action. The city expects this work will be completed by the end of August.

For more information, visit the city’s website.