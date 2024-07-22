Westmont’s National Night Out set for Aug. 6

The Westmont Police Department has scheduled its National Night Out event for 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 6 at Ty Warner Park in the southwest pavilion on Burr Oak Drive, north of Plaza Drive.

National Night Out is an annual community-building event that promotes positive partnerships between law enforcement and the community. This block-party style event will include a display of various law enforcement vehicles, bounce house, pictures with McGruff, refreshments and information booths featuring local community organizations and public agencies.

“We invite the entire community to join us for a night of positive relationship building,” said Westmont Police Chief Jim Gunther. “This event is a great opportunity for citizens to learn more about our Police Department and how we serve the public.”