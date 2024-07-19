Villa Park man charged with murdering girlfriend during domestic dispute: prosecutors

A motion to deny pre-trial release for a Villa Park man charged with murdering his 24-year-old girlfriend following a domestic altercation at his apartment was granted Friday, prosecutors said.

Anthony Jimenez, 25, of the 1600 block of South Michigan Avenue, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 10:50 a.m. July 17, Villa Park police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance at an apartment in the 1600 block of South Michigan Avenue. During the call, a man, later identified as Jimenez, allegedly told authorities that he had stabbed Jessica Reyes, according to the release.

Police arrived at the apartment and were met at the door by Jimenez who had apparent blood on his hands and chest. Jimenez was handcuffed and arrested, authorities said.

Police searched the apartment and found Reyes in a back bedroom bleeding on the floor. They administered aid until paramedics arrived and transported her to a local hospital. Reyes was pronounced dead at the hospital about 11:26 a.m., according to the release.

Jimenez and Reyes allegedly were at the apartment together and got into an argument about 8 a.m. Reyes left the apartment a short time later, climbing down the third-floor balcony to the parking lot, as Jimenez would not let her leave and was blocking the door, according to the release.

Jimenez allegedly went to the parking lot and spoke with Reyes. After the argument calmed down, Reyes and Jimenez returned to the apartment together. Reyes began collecting her belongings, but Jimenez pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed her in the side of her head, authorities said.

Reyes allegedly fought back and Jimenez allegedly stabbed her 12 times in the neck, face, arms, chest and hands. Jimenez only stopped stabbing Reyes when his mother entered the room, authorities said.

“First and foremost, I offer my sincerest condolences to Jessica’s surviving family and friends on their loss and wish them strength as they continue their lives without the love and support she once provided,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “The senseless and extremely violent end to a promising young woman’s life, as alleged in this case, will not be tolerated in DuPage County and will be met with the full force of the law.

“While the tragic reality is Jessica’s young life has been reduced to a statistic of domestic violence due to Mr. Jimenez’s alleged actions, my office intends to seek a full measure of justice in Jessica’s name.”

“Domestic violence has no place in our society,” Villa Park Chief of Police Michael Rivas said in the release. “The alleged actions of the accused are horrific. When the facts of the case are revealed, there is no doubt the accused should face the full force of our justice system. The victim, Jessica Reyes, was only 24 years old and had her life senselessly taken from her. Jessica deserves to have her name mentioned. We pray for her and her family.”

Jimenez’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 12 for arraignment.