Man charged with domestic battery following incident in Downers Grove: police

A 39-year-old man was charged Monday with two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery following an incident in Downers Grove, authorities said.

Anthony M. O’Leary, of the 6800 block of Highland Drive, Palos Heights, was arrested about 4:30 p.m. following a domestic-related incident at a residence in the 4200 block of Forest Avenue, Downers Grove police said.

When police arrived at the residence, the victim was outside with visible injuries she said were caused by O’Leary, who did not respond to police requests to exit the house, authorities said.

Police set up a perimeter around the house and requested the assistance of the DuPage Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team’s METRO Swat Team.

O’Leary was arrested without incident and transported to the DuPage County Jail to await a hearing.