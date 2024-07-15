Bartlett man sentenced to 27 years for stabbing death of 93-year-old mother

A former Bartlett man found guilty but mentally ill in the 2019 stabbing death of his mother has was sentenced Monday to 27 years in prison, prosecutors said.

On April 12, Edward Mitzelfeld, 69, formerly of the 700 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue, was found guilty but mentally ill following a seven-day bench trial that concluded on March 22, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

On May 31, 2019, facing five counts of first-degree murder, Mitzelfeld appeared in Bond Court where bond was set at $5 million. He has remained in custody at the DuPage County Jail since that time, according to the release.

About 5:23 p.m. on May 29, 2019, Bartlett police responded to a call at the house Mitzelfeld shared with his 93-year-old mother, Frances Kelly. When police arrived, Mitzelfeld was in the front yard with his hands raised, authorities said

Police found Kelly lying face down on the kitchen floor in a pool of blood. Following an investigation, it was determined that Mitzelfeld and Kelly were in the kitchen when Mitzelfeld stabbed Kelly numerous times in the back with a kitchen knife leaving stab wounds that severed her aorta and entered her lungs. After the murder, Mitzelfeld called 911, according to the release.

“This afternoon, Judge [Daniel] Guerin sentenced Edward Mitzelfeld to 27 years behind bars, essentially a life sentence, for the stabbing death of his 93-year-old mother,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “This heartbreaking case has haunted the Mitzelfeld and Kelly families for the past five years and with the final chapter now written, I wish them strength as they continue their lives without the love, support and friendship Frances provided.”