Montini welcomes Class of 2028 at annual First Step Social

New freshman Jacob Lewkowich of Lombard was welcomed to First Step Social at Montini Catholic High School on June 13 (Photo provided by Montini Catholic High School)

Montini Catholic High School welcomed the incoming Class of 2028 at the school’s annual First Step Social on June 13. The First Step Social is the first opportunity for incoming freshmen to build class spirit and get to know their future classmates. The event included several small group games to break the ice and get the freshmen excited about high school.

Students were treated to burgers and hot dogs by Tailgate Caterers in Lombard and mingled with their new classmates. The mood was festive as the students learned about one another, exchanged contact information and made plans to meet up before the start of school in August.