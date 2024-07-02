Discover the art of cultivating and cooking with Edible Flowers: A Workshop

The GardenWorks Project will host a workshop, “Edible Flowers—They’re Incredible,” from 7 to 8 p.m. July 9 at the Wheaton Public Library, hosted by The Gardener Wife Debbie Rea. (Photo provided by The GardenWorks Project)

The GardenWorks Project’s workshop “Edible Flowers—They’re Incredible” will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. July 9 at the Wheaton Public Library’s meeting room A, hosted by The Gardener Wife Debbie Rea.

With more than 25 years of experience, Rea has a wealth of knowledge on the identification, cultivation and culinary use of edible flowers. This free workshop will provide attendees with valuable insights into the simples varieties to grow and innovative methods of incorporating them into everyday cooking.

For more information and to register for the workshop, visit gardenworksproject.org.