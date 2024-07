The Wheaton Police Department is accepting applications until July 9 for a 10-week Citizens’ Police Academy, a chance for community members to learn the inner workings of police operations, practices and objectives.

Classes will take place from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from Aug. 27 through Oct. 29 at the Wheaton Police Department, 900 W. Liberty Dr., and nearby locations. To apply, visit the city’s website.