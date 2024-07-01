Two women accused of stealing clothing from Oak Brook Macy’s, fleeing police

A motion to detain pre-trial two Zion women accused of stealing more than $1,400 worth of merchandise from the Oak Brook Macy’s department store was denied on Sunday, prosecutors said.

Asia Wallace, 32, and Kayshanda Outlaw, 24, both of of the 1600 block of Lorelei Drive, appeared in First Appearance Court each charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release. Additionally, Outlaw is charged with one count of aggravated fleeing and eluding a police officer.

About 3:41p.m. June 29, Oak Brook police responded to Macy’s at Oak Brook Center for a call of a retail theft in progress. Wallace and Outlaw allegedly selected numerous items of children’s clothing and left the store without paying for them, according to the release.

Outlaw allegedly took merchandise valued at about $839 and Wallace took merchandise valued at about $625. Both women entered a silver Hyundai Sonata, with Outlaw driving, and attempted to flee the scene, authorities said.

When Oak Brook police used a marked squad car to attempt to block the defendants’ car, Outlaw side-swiped the squad ca as she sped to the exit of the parking lot. Police initiated pursuit of the defendants northbound on Route 83.

Outlaw exited Route 83 and fled eastbound on Butterfield Road where she lost control of the vehicle and crashed into another car at Butterfield Road and Prospect Avenue. During the pursuit, Outlaw reached speeds of approximately 90 mph, according to the release.

Both women fled but were arrested after a brief foot pursuit. The driver of the impacted vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

“The allegations that in the middle of the afternoon these two defendants stole more than $1,400 worth of merchandise from the Oak Brook Macy’s and then side-swiped a squad car before leading authorities on a high-speed chase are extremely disturbing,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “To make matters worse, it is alleged that Ms. Outlaw not only crashed her car into an innocent motorist’s car, sending the driver to the hospital with minor injuries, but she did so in a largely residential area in front of a school. We are all thankful that the motorist was not seriously injured and that no other innocent motorists or pedestrians were injured or killed.”

“This is another example of criminals having the false belief that there are no consequences for their criminal actions when they flee from the police,” Oak Brook Chief of Police Brian Strockis said in the release. “That may be true in other areas, but it’s certainly not the case in Oak Brook and DuPage County. The fact that this offender attempted to ram a squad car to make good on an escape after committing a burglary just shows her utter disregard for law enforcement and for public safety.”

The next court appearance for both women is scheduled for July 29 for arraignment.