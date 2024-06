The Wheaton Park District invites the community to a free concert at Memorial Park where the U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America will perform. from 3-4:30 p.m. on June 30.

This 45-member concert band will honor the nation and its veterans, share stories of the country’s heritage and reflect on all that makes Americans flourish as individuals and as a country.

These are family-friendly, all-ages events. Admission to these performances is free and open to the public.