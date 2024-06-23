DuPage County Sheriff's Office plans stepped-up holiday traffic enforcement

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office has announced increased traffic enforcement efforts to ensure the safety of all residents and motorists during the upcoming Independence Day holiday.

The sheriff’s office is collaborating with the Illinois State Police and more than 200 local police and sheriff’s departments in a unified effort to enhance statewide enforcement during the period from June 21 through July 8. To ensure a fund and safe holiday celebration, motorists are encouraged to follow these tips:

Designate a sober driver

Prevent friends and family members from driving while under the influence

Use safe alternatives such as taxis, public transit and ride-sharing apps while impaired or contact a sober friend or family member for a ride

Use designated driver programs available in your community

Report suspected drunk drivers to law enforcement by pulling over and dialing 911

Ensure that all passengers in your vehicle buckle up. It’s not only the law, but also a crucial defense against impaired drivers

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, Drive High Get a DUI and Click It or Ticket programs are made possible through federal highway safety funds administrated by the Illinois Department of Transportation.