Elmhurst Hospital foundation awards $6,000 in scholarships to teen volunteers

Elmhurst Memorial Hospital (EMH) Foundation Teen Volunteer Scholarship winners with hospital leaders. (from left:) Susan Tyburski, executive director, EMH Foundation; Valerie Cahill, chair, EMH Foundation Scholarship Committee; John Bobier, Glenbard East High School; Elise Tague, York High School; Julianne Kania, York High School and Judy Jameson, volunteer services supervisor, EMH. (Photo provided by Elmhurst Memorial Hospital Foundation)

The Elmhurst Memorial Hospital Foundation has awarded $6,000 in Teen Volunteer Health Profession Scholarships to three area high school students who volunteer at Endeavor Health Elmhurst Hospital and plan to pursue careers in a health-related field.

Each recipient received $2,000 through the foundation’s Teen Volunteer Health Profession Scholarship program. Funds for this year’s scholarships were raised through the foundation’s annual Reindeer Route Housewalk.

The scholarship recipients were John Bobier of Glenbard East High School, Julianne Kania of York Community High School and Elise Tague, also of York Community High School.

Elmhurst Hospital teen volunteers must meet rigorous criteria to qualify for a scholarship, including scholastic achievements, accumulated hours of community service at the hospital and strong performance evaluations from the volunteer department.

For more information about the EMH Foundation and upcoming events, visit emhfoundation.org/events or call 331-221-0388.