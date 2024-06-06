Westmont receives financial reporting recognition

The Westmont finance department was recently notified that it has earned the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2023.

The village first received this award for fiscal year 2004, and since that time, has earned numerous awards by maintaining its commitment to excellence in financial reporting.

The Excellence in Financial Reporting Award represents a significant achievement and reflects the village’s determination to meet the highest principles of governmental financial reporting.