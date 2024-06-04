Villa Park man accused of striking bicyclist, 13, fleeing scene: prosecutors

A motion to detain pre-trial a Villa Park man accused of fleeing the scene after he allegedly struck a bicyclist with his car was denied Tuesday in DuPage County Court, prosecutors said.

Joel Lazaro, 50, of the zero-100 block of North Westmore Avenue, appeared at First Appearance Court charged with one count of failure to report an accident involving personal injury and one count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury or death, according to a DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

About 7:07 p.m. June 3, Villa Park police responded to a call of a hit and run involving a vehicle and a bicyclist near Elm Street and Princeton Avenue. Following an investigation, it is alleged that the bicyclist, a 13-year-old boy, was on his bike crossing the intersection at Elm Street and Princeton Avenue, when a black 2013 Toyota Venza, allegedly driven by Lazaro, went through the intersection and struck the boy, according to the release.

Lazaro allegedly dragged the boy about 25 feet before the boy became dislodged from the vehicle. Lazaro allegedly drove away without checking on the boy’s condition, according to the release.

Authorities identified Lazaro as the suspected driver of the Toyota. About 9:26 p.m., Villa Park police went to Lazaro’s home where they allegedly observed the Toyota Venza in the driveway with apparent signs of being involved in an accident on the front of the vehicle. Lazaro was arrested without incident. The boy was taken to a local hospital for medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

“It is alleged that after striking a young boy on a bike with his vehicle, Mr. Lazaro fled instead of remaining at the scene to aid his victim,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said in the release. “What I find particularly disturbing about this case is the allegation that hours later, after Mr. Lazaro had time to consider the situation, he still never called police or attempted to alert anyone to the crash.”

“The alleged actions of the accused are reprehensible.” Villa Park Chief of Police Michael Rivas said in the release. “When a driver of a motor vehicle strikes anything on the roadway, that driver has an obligation to stop and report the incident. In this case, the accused allegedly knew he struck a bicyclist, a 13-year-old boy, and sped away from the scene without offering aid or information. The accused also had time to reflect on his actions and contact police. Villa Park officers located the vehicle and conducted a thorough investigation.”

Lazaro’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 1 for arraignment.