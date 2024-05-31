Softball: Nazareth beats Evergreen Park, advances to sectional final

The Nazareth softball team defeated Evergreen Park 12-3 in the Class 3A Hinsdale South Sectional semifinals Thursday.

The Roadrunners (14-18), the sectional’s No. 2 seed, meet No. 1 St. Laurence (17-10) at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Nazareth, seeking its first sectional title since 2017, lost at St. Laurence 4-3 in its third game of the season March 18.

Against the No. 3-seed Mustangs (16-14), Nazareth used a two-run second inning and three-run third to lead 5-1 and pulled away with a six-run sixth.

Catie Luzzi (two-run single, three runs, two walks), Dominque Chlada (double, three runs), Taylor Reynolds and winning pitcher Annabella Rychetsky each had two hits in the 11-hit attack.

Leadoff hitter Kennedy Joe scored twice and stole two bases. Rychetsky struck out 11 with three walks and allowed just four hits – a single and double when the Mustangs went ahead 1-0 in the top of the first and two singles that combined with a throwing error in a two-run sixth.