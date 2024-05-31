May 30, 2024
Softball: Nazareth beats Evergreen Park, advances to sectional final

Roadrunners to play for first sectional title since 2017

By Shaw Local News Network
Nazareth Academy logo

The Nazareth softball team defeated Evergreen Park 12-3 in the Class 3A Hinsdale South Sectional semifinals Thursday.

The Roadrunners (14-18), the sectional’s No. 2 seed, meet No. 1 St. Laurence (17-10) at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Nazareth, seeking its first sectional title since 2017, lost at St. Laurence 4-3 in its third game of the season March 18.

Against the No. 3-seed Mustangs (16-14), Nazareth used a two-run second inning and three-run third to lead 5-1 and pulled away with a six-run sixth.

Catie Luzzi (two-run single, three runs, two walks), Dominque Chlada (double, three runs), Taylor Reynolds and winning pitcher Annabella Rychetsky each had two hits in the 11-hit attack.

Leadoff hitter Kennedy Joe scored twice and stole two bases. Rychetsky struck out 11 with three walks and allowed just four hits – a single and double when the Mustangs went ahead 1-0 in the top of the first and two singles that combined with a throwing error in a two-run sixth.

