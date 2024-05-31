Multicultural fair set for June 15 in Lombard

Lombard Historical Society has announced its Music on Maple Street concert series will return at 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2024, with Barry Cloyd’s “Where Have All the Flowers Gone: The Ballad of Pete Seeger” at the Mueller Gazebo, 23 W. Maple Street in Lombard. (Image provided by Lombard Historical Society)

The Lombard Historical Society (LHS) with Building Love Amongst Cultures (BLAC) will hold the second Multicultural Fair at the Sheldon Peck Homestead from noon to 3 p.m. June 15.

Shop with local vendors, listen to live music and participate in children’s activities. For more information about this event or the Lombard Historical Society, visit lombardhistory.org email info@lombardhistory.org or phone 630-629-885.

The mission of the Multicultural Art Fair is to provide a platform for artists of diverse cultures to showcase their talents and share their unique perspectives with the community. At this family friendly event, we believe that through art we can bridge cultural divides and build stronger connections between people. Decorate a cookie (while supplies last), visit a caricaturist, shop local small businesses and eat at Kravn food truck, all while enjoying performances from local artists.

Since inception, BLAC is determined to make an impact. The core of the organization’s efforts is to bring fresh ideas and passion to a range of activities. The mission at BLAC is to unite the community through building critical consciousness and cultural competence foregrounding the aspirations of individuals.