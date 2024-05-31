Grand marshal named for Hinsdale Rotary run

Dr. Lanny Wilson, a Hinsdale area physician since 1979 and a member of the Hinsdale Rotary Club, has been named the 2024 Hinsdale Rotary Run grand marshal. This will be the 30th running of the event, which will occur on Oct. 6 in Hinsdale.

Wilson, who reports that he has delivered more than 6,000 babies at Hinsdale Hospital, currently heads up the effort to rehabilitate and update the UChicago Medicine/Advent Health Hinsdale Hospital neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

“Serving as the Grand Marshal of the 30th Annual Hinsdale Rotary Run Charity Classic is a great personal honor,” Wilson said in a news release. “Our Hinsdale Rotary Club has donated over $2 million to local not-for-profits over the years, and has been a significant supporter of the UChicago Medicine/Advent Health Hinsdale NICU update effort which should be completed by 2026.

“To date, the community has donated over $4 Million to refurbish our excellent NICU facility, and we greatly appreciate the continued, strong support from the Rotary Club of Hinsdale in accomplishing that goal.”

For those who would like to participate in the 2024 Hinsdale Rotary Raffle, visit https://form.jotform.com/240785919422060 Tickets for the raffle begin at $25 per ticket, with reduced pricing for large quantity purchases. And raffle participants can choose the prizes on which they want to bid.

For those wishing to register for actual race, early-bird pricing for the 10K, 5K or 3K races is now available at https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/ Hinsdale/ RotaryRunCharityClassic