Wheaton police to hold Neighborhood Roll Call events

The Wheaton Police Department will bring back its Neighborhood Roll Call events this summer starting June 11 and 18.

At each event, the family friendly gathering will start at 6:30 p.m. with a presentation by the Wheaton Police Department. Officers will talk about what’s happening in the neighborhood, crime trends and police programs, and they will present safety demonstrations.

The events also include an opportunity for attendees to ask questions. In addition, officers will provide fun activities for children.The events are open to everyone in the community, and residents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. Additional dates will be announced throughout the summer as the Wheaton Police Department makes its way throughout the community. The June events will take place:

June 11, 6:30 p.m. at Atten Park (southeast corner), 1720 S. Wiesbrook Road

June 18, 6:30 p.m. at Seven Gables Park (Thompson Drive entrance), 1750 S. Naperville Road

See a map with locations of these events plus more information at www.wheaton.il.us/rollcall.