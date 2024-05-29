May 29, 2024
Shaw Local
Sensory swim nights return in Glen Ellyn

By Shaw Local News Network

The Glen Ellyn Park District has announced the return of sensory swim nights.

These evenings provide a relaxing and inclusive aquatic environment for individuals with sensory sensitivities.

Sensory Swim Nights offer a quieter pool experience with reduced noise levels. Music, water features and whistles will be turned off (except for emergencies), and interruptions will be limited. This creates a calmer atmosphere for those who may find regular pool hours overwhelming.

Sensory Swim Nights will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 12, July 15 and Aug. 5 at Sunset Pool, 483 Fairview Ave. Admission is $3 for residents and $4 for nonresidents..

