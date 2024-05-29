Sensory swim nights return in Glen Ellyn

The Glen Ellyn Park District has announced the return of sensory swim nights.

These evenings provide a relaxing and inclusive aquatic environment for individuals with sensory sensitivities.

Sensory Swim Nights offer a quieter pool experience with reduced noise levels. Music, water features and whistles will be turned off (except for emergencies), and interruptions will be limited. This creates a calmer atmosphere for those who may find regular pool hours overwhelming.

Sensory Swim Nights will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 12, July 15 and Aug. 5 at Sunset Pool, 483 Fairview Ave. Admission is $3 for residents and $4 for nonresidents..