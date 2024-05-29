Cream of Wheaton to cause several road closures

The 2024 Cream of Wheaton, hosted by the Wheaton Park District and Wheaton Chamber of Commerce, will take place May 30 through June 2. There are several road closures associated with the event.
Now through June 2, Liberty Drive is closed between Wheaton Avenue and Cross Street, including parking lots 3, 4, and 5 along Liberty Drive. Karlskoga Avenue is closed from Wheaton Avenue to Hale Street.
May 29 through June 2, Hale Street will be closed from the alley south of Liberty Drive to Union Avenue.
For more information about this community event, visit the Wheaton Park District’s website.
Due to the Cream of Wheaton, the French market will temporarily relocate to Liberty Drive and Reber Street on June 1. Roads temporarily closed include. Reber Street will be closed between Liberty Drive and Willow Avenue.
The Cosley Zoo Run for the Animals 5K, 10K & Kids’ 1/2 Mile will start at 7:30 a.m. June 1. Note these temporary road closures from approximately 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Roads temporarily closed include:
- Main Street, between Seminary Avenue and Hawthorne Boulevard
- West Street, between Oak Avenue and Northside Park
- Seminary/College Avenue, between Hale Street and President Street
- Union Avenue, between West Street and Scott Street
- Franklin Street, between West Street and Scott Street
- Lincoln Avenue, between West Street and Main Street
- Jefferson Avenue, between West Street and Main Street
- Madison Avenue, between West Street and Main Street
- Harrison Avenue, between West Street and Main Street
- Harrison Avenue, between Howard Street and President Street
- Forest Avenue, between West Street and Main Street
- Oak Avenue, between West Street and Main Street
- Prairie Avenue, between West Street and Main Street
- Thomas Road, between Papworth Street and Darling Street
- Armbrust Avenue, between Papworth Street and Darling Street
- Papworth Street, between Armbrust Avenue and Thomas Road
- Wakeman Avenue, between Main Street and Santa Rosa Avenue
- Cadillac Drive, between Santa Rosa Avenue and Webster Avenue
- Webster Avenue, between Cadillac Drive and Forest Avenue
- Webster Avenue, between North Path and University Place
- Forest Avenue, between Howard Street and Webster Avenue
- Howard Street, between Forest Avenue and Harrison Avenue
- Howard Street, between University Place and College Avenue
- University Place, between Howard Street and Webster Avenue
- Cherry Street, between Harrison Avenue and North Path
- North Path, between Cherry Street and Webster Avenue
During the event, these streets will be adequately staffed with uniformed officers to assist and direct traffic. Motorists may experience temporary traffic delays and may choose to alter their travel route to avoid these areas. View a map of the road closures