Cream of Wheaton to cause several road closures

The 2024 Cream of Wheaton, hosted by the Wheaton Park District and Wheaton Chamber of Commerce, will take place May 30 through June 2. There are several road closures associated with the event.

Now through June 2, Liberty Drive is closed between Wheaton Avenue and Cross Street, including parking lots 3, 4, and 5 along Liberty Drive. Karlskoga Avenue is closed from Wheaton Avenue to Hale Street.

May 29 through June 2, Hale Street will be closed from the alley south of Liberty Drive to Union Avenue.

For more information about this community event, visit the Wheaton Park District’s website.

Due to the Cream of Wheaton, the French market will temporarily relocate to Liberty Drive and Reber Street on June 1. Roads temporarily closed include. Reber Street will be closed between Liberty Drive and Willow Avenue.

The Cosley Zoo Run for the Animals 5K, 10K & Kids’ 1/2 Mile will start at 7:30 a.m. June 1. Note these temporary road closures from approximately 6 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Roads temporarily closed include:

Main Street, between Seminary Avenue and Hawthorne Boulevard

West Street, between Oak Avenue and Northside Park

Seminary/College Avenue, between Hale Street and President Street

Union Avenue, between West Street and Scott Street

Franklin Street, between West Street and Scott Street

Lincoln Avenue, between West Street and Main Street

Jefferson Avenue, between West Street and Main Street

Madison Avenue, between West Street and Main Street

Harrison Avenue, between West Street and Main Street

Harrison Avenue, between Howard Street and President Street

Forest Avenue, between West Street and Main Street

Oak Avenue, between West Street and Main Street

Prairie Avenue, between West Street and Main Street

Thomas Road, between Papworth Street and Darling Street

Armbrust Avenue, between Papworth Street and Darling Street

Papworth Street, between Armbrust Avenue and Thomas Road

Wakeman Avenue, between Main Street and Santa Rosa Avenue

Cadillac Drive, between Santa Rosa Avenue and Webster Avenue

Webster Avenue, between Cadillac Drive and Forest Avenue

Webster Avenue, between North Path and University Place

Forest Avenue, between Howard Street and Webster Avenue

Howard Street, between Forest Avenue and Harrison Avenue

Howard Street, between University Place and College Avenue

University Place, between Howard Street and Webster Avenue

Cherry Street, between Harrison Avenue and North Path

North Path, between Cherry Street and Webster Avenue

During the event, these streets will be adequately staffed with uniformed officers to assist and direct traffic. Motorists may experience temporary traffic delays and may choose to alter their travel route to avoid these areas. View a map of the road closures