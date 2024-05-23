May 23, 2024
Wheaton presents 2024 Good Citizens Awards

Wheaton City Hall

Wheaton’s Community Relations Commission recently presented the 2024 Good Citizens Awards at a City Council meeting.

A program of the Wheaton Community Relations Commission for more than 25 years, the awards recognize Wheaton residents who contribute their time and talents to improve the lives of others and make a difference in the community.

Recipients are nominated for their volunteerism and service by other residents, businesses, teachers, not-for-profits and others in the Wheaton community. This year, the commission received 26 nominations.

The recipients are:

  • Student Recipients: Natalie Dacy, Asiyah Hussain and Mia LaFratta
  • Adult Recipients: Tim Duffey, Kurt Parent, Tom and Pat Ruggaber, Helen Serafin and Heather Weitekamp

You can read about the ways these residents made a difference in Wheaton y by visiting the city’s website.

